One dead after two-car crash on A85 near Crianlarich
- 28 July 2019
One person has died following a crash between two cars near Crianlarich.
Emergency services were called to the accident on the A85 at Loch Lubhair at about 12:40 on Saturday.
A police spokesman said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours. Police have appealed for anyone who saw the accident to contact them.