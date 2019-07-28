Image copyright POLICE SCOTLAND Image caption Birds of a feather flocked together in Tayside on Saturday

A 100-strong flock of ducklings has left officers in Perth and Kinross puzzled after they were spotted huddling together near a road.

Police discovered the birds at the B935 Forteviot on Saturday night and ushered them away from the route - then posted the scene on Facebook.

Officers said: "Anyone missing 100 Ducklings? Not the usual Saturday night crowd control!"

It prompted hundreds to speculate over their wellbeing.

Dozens of locals also responded with offers to rehome the birds.