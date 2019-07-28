Case quacked: Mystery after 100 ducklings found in Forteviot
- 28 July 2019
A 100-strong flock of ducklings has left officers in Perth and Kinross puzzled after they were spotted huddling together near a road.
Police discovered the birds at the B935 Forteviot on Saturday night and ushered them away from the route - then posted the scene on Facebook.
Officers said: "Anyone missing 100 Ducklings? Not the usual Saturday night crowd control!"
It prompted hundreds to speculate over their wellbeing.
Dozens of locals also responded with offers to rehome the birds.