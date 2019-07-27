Tayside and Central Scotland

Several injured in serious crash on A85 near Crianlarich

  • 27 July 2019
Road closure

Several people have been injured in a serious crash near Crianlarich.

Emergency services were called to the accident on the A85 at Loch Lubhair at about 12:40.

Two cars were involved in the crash.

The road has been closed in both directions.

