A 37-year-old woman who died in a crash in Polmont has been named by police.

Emma Kirkland, from Armadale, in West Lothian, died at the scene of the crash - on the A801, between the Lathallan and Bowhouse roundabouts.

Her Peugeot 208 had been travelling south when it was in a collision with a Renault Master van which was travelling north at about 15:45 on Wednesday.

Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them, particularly anyone with dashcam footage.