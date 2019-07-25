A 37-year-old woman has died following a crash in Polmont, near Falkirk.

The incident happened about 15:45 on Wednesday, on the A801 road between the Lathallan and Bowhouse roundabouts.

The woman's Peugeot 208 was travelling south when it collided with a Renault Master van travelling north.

Emergency services were called and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The 30-year-old man driving the van was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital but is not seriously hurt.

The road was closed by police for about eight hours while officers investigated.

Sgt David Ross asked drivers who saw what happened to contact the police.