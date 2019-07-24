Two teenage girls were seriously injured when they were hit by a van on a country road in Perth and Kinross.

The accident happened on the unclassified road to Rait, near the A90 Inchmichael interchange, at about 15:25 on Tuesday.

The two girls, aged 14 and 15, were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with what were described as serious injuries.

The driver of the van, a Citroen Berlingo, was not injured.

The road was closed to allow a collision investigation, and police are appealing for witnesses.