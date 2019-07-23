The gold post box commemorating Andy Murray's Olympic medal win has been fixed, after a car knocked it down.

On Monday, a silver Mercedes rolled down the hill into the post box - reports suggested the car just missed teenagers sitting nearby.

The Dunblane post box was painted gold after the Olympic tennis champion's singles win over Roger Federer in 2012.

Police Scotland confirmed they attended the "low-speed collision" on the town's High Street.

A spokeswoman confirmed the female driver of the car had suffered a minor injury but did not need medical treatment.

It was unclear whether the woman was in the car at the time.

Image copyright PA Image caption The post box was given a new lick of paint after it was reinstated on Tuesday afternoon

Image copyright PA