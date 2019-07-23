Tayside and Central Scotland

Andy Murray's Olympic gold post box repaired after being hit by car

  • 23 July 2019
Post box

The gold post box commemorating Andy Murray's Olympic medal win has been fixed, after a car knocked it down.

On Monday, a silver Mercedes rolled down the hill into the post box - reports suggested the car just missed teenagers sitting nearby.

The Dunblane post box was painted gold after the Olympic tennis champion's singles win over Roger Federer in 2012.

Police Scotland confirmed they attended the "low-speed collision" on the town's High Street.

A spokeswoman confirmed the female driver of the car had suffered a minor injury but did not need medical treatment.

It was unclear whether the woman was in the car at the time.

Image copyright PA
Image caption The post box was given a new lick of paint after it was reinstated on Tuesday afternoon
Image copyright PA
Image copyright Bennet's Butchers
Image caption The Royal Mail attended on Monday evening and removed post from the gold post box

Related Topics

More on this story