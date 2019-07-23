Man dies in Falkirk roundabout crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened near the Checkbar Roundabout

A 46-year-old man has died after a car crash in Falkirk.

The collision happened at about 18:50 on Sunday on the A883 near to Checkbar Roundabout in Denny.

The male driver of a blue Renault Clio sustained fatal injuries after he was involved in a collision with a white Ford Focus.

Emergency services attended, but the man, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are appealing for witnesses.

Officers said an investigation into the circumstances of the crash was continuing.