Image copyright Steve Turvey Image caption Belinda Carlisle played the festival on Sunday

Thousands of music fans enjoyed a weekend of 1980s nostalgia at Scotland's Rewind festival at Scone Palace in Perthshire.

About 30,000 people attended the three-day event, which featured acts including Bryan Ferry, Belinda Carlisle and The Stranglers.

Many revellers dressed in 80s fashion, while others came as their favourite film and TV characters.

A highlight was Lulu's version of Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved.

Image copyright Steve Turvey Image caption The crowd joined Lulu in a singalong version of Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved

Image copyright Steve Turvey Image caption The festival was attended by about 30,000 people

Sunday's opening act was Big Country, with local MP and one-time band member Pete Wishart among the crowd.

Drummer Mark Brzezicki said the band love playing events such as Rewind which was first held in Scone in 2011.

He said: "I get to see musicians I've worked with as a session drummer, as well as being a founder member of Big Country.

"It's funny, music needs to have a 20-year gap for you to really like it again, to have that nostalgia, and that's not a bad thing.

"You remember where you were at a certain time when you hear those tunes, they have a special memory for you."

Image copyright Gobinder Jhitta Image caption The Stranglers were among the bands playing at the three-day event

Police Scotland reported thefts from tents on Friday night, but said the festival had otherwise been well-behaved.

Insp Kevin Chase said: "I am pleased to report that the festival was a success with only two minor incidents of disorder which led to two men being arrested."