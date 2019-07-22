Rewind 80s festival fans make heaven a place in Perth
Thousands of music fans enjoyed a weekend of 1980s nostalgia at Scotland's Rewind festival at Scone Palace in Perthshire.
About 30,000 people attended the three-day event, which featured acts including Bryan Ferry, Belinda Carlisle and The Stranglers.
Many revellers dressed in 80s fashion, while others came as their favourite film and TV characters.
A highlight was Lulu's version of Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved.
Sunday's opening act was Big Country, with local MP and one-time band member Pete Wishart among the crowd.
Drummer Mark Brzezicki said the band love playing events such as Rewind which was first held in Scone in 2011.
He said: "I get to see musicians I've worked with as a session drummer, as well as being a founder member of Big Country.
"It's funny, music needs to have a 20-year gap for you to really like it again, to have that nostalgia, and that's not a bad thing.
"You remember where you were at a certain time when you hear those tunes, they have a special memory for you."
Police Scotland reported thefts from tents on Friday night, but said the festival had otherwise been well-behaved.
Insp Kevin Chase said: "I am pleased to report that the festival was a success with only two minor incidents of disorder which led to two men being arrested."