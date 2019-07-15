Escaped donkeys cause traffic tailbacks on the A90
- 15 July 2019
Drivers on the A90 between Perth and Dundee faced delays after two donkeys escaped from a nearby field.
The two animals ran onto the northbound carriageway of the motorway, near Inchture, shortly after 09:00.
Traffic Scotland said the animals were retrieved from the road shortly afterwards.