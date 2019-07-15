Tayside and Central Scotland

Escaped donkeys cause traffic tailbacks on the A90

  • 15 July 2019

Drivers on the A90 between Perth and Dundee faced delays after two donkeys escaped from a nearby field.

The two animals ran onto the northbound carriageway of the motorway, near Inchture, shortly after 09:00.

Traffic Scotland said the animals were retrieved from the road shortly afterwards.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites