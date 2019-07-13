Image caption The former college campus is pictured in the foreground

The former Dundee College of Commerce campus has been put up for sale.

The 2.26-acre site in Constitution Road, which offers panoramic views of Dundee and the Firth of Tay, has a guide price of £1.25m.

The college, which was officially opened in 1970, has not been in use since it closed in 2011.

Joint selling agents Shepherd Chartered Surveyors and JLL said the site had planning consent for 135 apartments, a cafe, laundrette, cinema and gym.

The prominent concrete-framed East Tower extends over nine storeys and is a Dundee landmark.