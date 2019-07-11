Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Up to 100 birds, thought to be crows or ravens, were found floating in Loch Freuchie

The discovery of about 100 dead birds in a Perthshire loch has been reported to police, amid fears of a possible illegal cull.

Dozens of carcasses - believed to be crows - were reported floating on Loch Freuchie, west of Dunkeld.

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH), which licenses the culling of crows and ravens, was informed as a result.

A spokeswoman said the discovery had been reported to police for further investigation.

Brenda Henderson from Crieff told The Courier newspaper: "They all looked like young crows. There must have been close to 100. It was quite alarming."

An SNH spokeswoman described the incident as "disturbing", but said it was difficult to determine exactly what had led to the birds' deaths.

She added: "We strongly encourage anyone who believes they have witnessed wildlife crime to contact the police as soon as possible.

"In cases such as these we advise that dead birds should not be handled and pets be kept away. We will assist the police with any inquiries they make."