Image copyright Scotish Wildlife Trust Image caption The male bird flies from the nest

The first osprey chick of the season has taken flight at the Loch of the Lowes Wildlife Reserve in Perthshire.

The bird, named PH5, fledged at 18:44 on Saturday and spent about two hours exploring the reserve near Dunkeld before returning to the nest.

The second chick, PT4, is expected to follow its sibling by fledging within the next few days.

Both chicks will spend the rest of the summer learning to fish and roost, before migrating south.

Staff and volunteers at the Scottish Wildlife Trust site watched the birds hatch in May.

Sara Rasmussen, Perthshire ranger for the Scottish Wildlife Trust, said: "We've been watching the chicks frantically flapping their wings over the last couple of weeks as their wings develop.

"It's great to see PH5 finally get the confidence to take off and leave the nest. His sibling won't be far behind."