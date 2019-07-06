Man dies after early-morning flat fire in Falkirk
- 6 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after an early-morning flat fire in Falkirk.
Six fire engines were sent to the property on David's Loan in the Bainsford area of the town at about 04:30.
The road was closed between Main Street and Langlees Street.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A joint investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding this fire."