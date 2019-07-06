Tayside and Central Scotland

Man dies after early-morning flat fire in Falkirk

  • 6 July 2019
David's Loan Image copyright Google
Image caption The fire broke out on David's Loan in the Bainsford area of the town

A man has died after an early-morning flat fire in Falkirk.

Six fire engines were sent to the property on David's Loan in the Bainsford area of the town at about 04:30.

The road was closed between Main Street and Langlees Street.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A joint investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding this fire."

