Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out on David's Loan in the Bainsford area of the town

A man has died after an early-morning flat fire in Falkirk.

Six fire engines were sent to the property on David's Loan in the Bainsford area of the town at about 04:30.

The road was closed between Main Street and Langlees Street.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A joint investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding this fire."