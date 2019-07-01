Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found lying on Park Street in Tillicoultry

Police are trying to trace witnesses after a man was found seriously injured in Clackmannanshire.

The 47-year-old was discovered with a head injury in Tillicoultry's Park Street at 00.20 on Sunday.

He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert where he remains in a serious condition.

Detectives want to speak to the occupants of two cars which were seen driving towards Hareburn Road just before the emergency services arrived.

Det Sgt Yvonne Leishman, from Stirling CID, said: "At this time, we are appealing for anyone in Park Street or the surrounding area between midnight and 00.30 who saw anything suspicious, to please contact police immediately.

"We are particularly interested in speaking to the occupants of a dark coloured car and a smaller light coloured car seen driving along Park Street towards Hareburn Road, just prior the arrival of emergency services. If you were one of these individuals, please get in touch."