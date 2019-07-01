Image copyright Sam McDiarmid Image caption An off-the-cuff remark about disabled access to Scotland's hills was a motivation for the project

A new project is promoting the benefits of the outdoors to people with disabilities.

Month of Access is to be held UK-wide in June next year following a pilot held in Perthshire.

Image copyright Sam McDiarmid Image caption Four disabled people, including Bob Benson, were taken

Last month's inaugural Day of Access took four disabled people to an altitude of 720m (2,362ft) on Meall Tairneachan. A 4x4 vehicle was used to taken them up the hill.

Conceived by Edinburgh-based Scottish poet and artist Alec Finlay, the pilot was supported by Forestry and Land Scotland, John Muir Trust and private estate,

Motivation for the project included an off-the-cuff remark of a landowner who said: "But what would a disabled person do up there?"

The pilot Day of Access was document by by Sam McDiarmid, a young photographer training at Forth Valley College.

