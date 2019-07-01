Month-long disabled access project to be held in 2020
A new project is promoting the benefits of the outdoors to people with disabilities.
Month of Access is to be held UK-wide in June next year following a pilot held in Perthshire.
Last month's inaugural Day of Access took four disabled people to an altitude of 720m (2,362ft) on Meall Tairneachan. A 4x4 vehicle was used to taken them up the hill.
Conceived by Edinburgh-based Scottish poet and artist Alec Finlay, the pilot was supported by Forestry and Land Scotland, John Muir Trust and private estate,
Motivation for the project included an off-the-cuff remark of a landowner who said: "But what would a disabled person do up there?"
The pilot Day of Access was document by by Sam McDiarmid, a young photographer training at Forth Valley College.
All images copyright of Sam McDiarmid.