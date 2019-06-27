Scotland's police watchdog will investigate the circumstances leading up to the death of a woman in Dundee.

Officers were called to a property in the city's Charleston area at about 18:45 on Wednesday following reports of concern for an injured woman.

The woman, who was in her 50s, later died in hospital. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

The case has now been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

A Pirc spokesman said: "As is standard procedure, the incident was referred to us by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service and our report will be submitted to them in due course."