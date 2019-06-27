Police probe man's 'suspicious' death in Falkirk
27 June 2019
Police say they are treating the death of a man at a property in Camelon, Falkirk, as suspicious.
Officers were called to a property in Burnside Court at about 07:20.
They said two men were discovered with serious injuries and were treated at the scene, but one of the men subsequently died.
A police spokeswoman said a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries were continuing.