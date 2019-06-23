Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Tomas Svezas, 22, was found fatally injured at an address in Westfield Street, Falkirk

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man in Falkirk.

Tomas Svezas was found dead by police responding to concerns about the occupants of a property at an address in Westfield Street at about 23:00 on Friday.

Another man was found injured at the address and taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital. He was later discharged.

A 37-year-old is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

Det Insp Barry McDaid said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Svezas and they are being provided with support from specially trained officers at this difficult time."