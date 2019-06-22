Man, 37, arrested over Falkirk murder
- 22 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of another man in Falkirk.
Police said they were called to an address in Westfield Street at about 23:00 on Friday amid concern for the occupants.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.
Another man was found injured at the property and taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, but has since been released.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said inquiries were continuing.