Image copyright Google Image caption The company currently employs about 500 people

Forfar textiles company Don and Low Ltd has blamed the loss of 55 jobs on "unfavourable" market conditions.

The firm said it had lost a "considerable proportion" of its carpet backing sales due to a shift in consumer taste towards hard floors.

The company currently employs about 400 people in its technical textiles division and another 100 in the non-woven division.

It has now entered into a consultation with the Unite union.

'Devastated and stunned'

The company said it had spent £20m in the last two years as part of a "significant investment plan."

It said the job losses would come from the technical textiles division.

Unite's regional industrial officer David Lawson said: "Workers at Don and Low are rightly devastated and stunned with many of them having worked for the company for decades.

"We are committed to providing every support possible and for that reason we will be at the factory gates over the coming days to speak to workers along with the shop stewards."