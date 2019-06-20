Boy and pensioner's board game bond

Image copyright Renaissance Care Image caption Kian has been visiting Roy for the past year

An 80-year age difference has proved no barrier to an unlikely friendship between a Perthshire pensioner and a local schoolboy.

Kian Donnelly, 10, has been visiting 90-year-old Roy Melville at his care home in Blairgowrie every week.

Roy, who was Kian's age at the outbreak of World War Two, has been teaching his friend draughts, with Kian showing Roy how to navigate an iPad.

Roy and wife Janet moved into the home a year ago after Janet had a stroke.

P5 pupil Kian's visits have been arranged by St Stephen's RC Primary School.

Roy, who has no children or grandchildren of his own, said he enjoyed sharing stories of his life and travels with his new friend.

The pensioner served with the Army in Israel and Egypt for two years, and worked for the council's road services department.

'Meetings every week'

He said: "School for Kian is much, much different to my days and it's great to be able to share some of the things I've learned.

"It was never the plan to move to a care home but when Janet had a stroke we ended up here and we settled in straight away.

"It's been great to meet Kian through life at the home and I look forward to our meetings every week."

As well as playing drafts, Roy taught Kian to knit, with the pair making hats for premature babies at a local hospital.

Roy said: "In Kian I've found a great friendship that really means a lot, although he'll never beat me at draughts, he's learning fast."

Kian said: "When I first met Roy he was out in the garden every day.

"I started to help him if he couldn't reach a flower bed or he needed a weed pulled out, and we've been friends ever since."

Kian said he would continue the visits when he leaves primary school to begin his secondary education.

He said: "I really look forward to our games of draughts and whenever I have any issues or worries, Roy can more often than not help me out."