Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Neomi Smith died at the scene of the incident

A man is expected to stand trial accused of murdering a 23-year-old woman in Brechin.

Keith Rizzo, 23, is accused of killing Neomi Smith in the Angus town.

Ms Smith, from Aberdeen, was discovered with serious injuries in Swan Street in the early hours of 9 June and died at the scene.

Mr Rizzo, from Angus, made no plea or declaration during a second hearing at Forfar Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.