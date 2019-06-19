Image copyright V&A Dundee Image caption Curator Meredith More shows one of the judges Brenda Emmanus the museum's new exhibition

Art Fund Museum of the Year judges have visited V&A Dundee after it was selected as one of the competition's five shortlisted finalists.

The award celebrates innovation and achievement in museums and galleries across the UK, with the winner receiving £100,000.

V&A Dundee opened last September and broke its opening year visitor target of 500,000 after six months.

The winner will be announced at the Science Museum in London on 3 July.

The other finalists are HMS Caroline in Belfast; Nottingham Contemporary, Pitt Rivers Museum in Oxford and St Fagans National Museum of History, near Cardiff.

The museum will host BBC Antiques Roadshow for an episode of the programme on Sunday.

The judging panel watched performances by Dundee Rep, women's singing group Loadsaweeminsingin', and community choir Duende Voices.

V&A Dundee director Philip Long said: "It was a very exciting moment in V&A Dundee's short life to welcome the judges for Art Fund Museum of the Year.

"We wanted them to see the difference V&A Dundee has already made to the city, from the designers and artists we've worked with, to the young people who the museum has created opportunities for."

The judging panel chaired by Stephen Deuchar, director of Art Fund, includes artist David Batchelor, broadcaster Brenda Emmanus, Glasgow Life chief executive Bridget McConnell and Warburg Institute director Bill Sherman.