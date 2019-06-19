Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Kane Morris's body was found at a house in Coupar Angus last November

A man has admitted killing his 10-year-old son at a house in Coupar Angus.

Andrew Morris, 38, stabbed himself and jumped from the roof of the house after killing Kane Morris.

Kane's body was found at a house in Union Street in the Perth and Kinross town last November.

Morris admitted the culpable homicide of his son and a further charge of attempting to murder the eight-year-old girl.

He is currently detained in State Hospital at Carstairs and will be sentenced on 12 August.

A family statement issued after Kane's death said he was a "popular young boy" who was "full of energy and deeply loved by all".