Father admits killing 10-year-old son Kane Morris in Coupar Angus
A man has admitted killing his 10-year-old son at a house in Coupar Angus.
Andrew Morris, 38, stabbed himself and jumped from the roof of the house after killing Kane Morris.
Kane's body was found at a house in Union Street in the Perth and Kinross town last November.
Morris admitted the culpable homicide of his son and a further charge of attempting to murder the eight-year-old girl.
He is currently detained in State Hospital at Carstairs and will be sentenced on 12 August.
A family statement issued after Kane's death said he was a "popular young boy" who was "full of energy and deeply loved by all".