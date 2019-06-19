Tayside and Central Scotland

Father admits killing 10-year-old son Kane Morris in Coupar Angus

  • 19 June 2019
Kane Morris Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC
Image caption Kane Morris's body was found at a house in Coupar Angus last November

A man has admitted killing his 10-year-old son at a house in Coupar Angus.

Andrew Morris, 38, stabbed himself and jumped from the roof of the house after killing Kane Morris.

Kane's body was found at a house in Union Street in the Perth and Kinross town last November.

Morris admitted the culpable homicide of his son and a further charge of attempting to murder the eight-year-old girl.

He is currently detained in State Hospital at Carstairs and will be sentenced on 12 August.

A family statement issued after Kane's death said he was a "popular young boy" who was "full of energy and deeply loved by all".
Image caption Floral tributes were laid at the scene of the incident

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites