Image caption David West was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh

A window cleaner who repeatedly raped a vulnerable woman over the course of a decade has been jailed for eight years.

David West assaulted the woman, who was incapable of consenting because of a mental disorder, at addresses in Dundee.

West, 70, knew his victim through his job as a window cleaner, and was caught by a relative of the woman.

West's defence counsel said the conviction represented "an extraordinary fall from grace".

West had denied raping the woman on various occasions between January 2007 and May in 2017, but was found guilty of two charges of rape.

The woman told a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh: "He would want to come to my flat and pester me. He encouraged me to let him in."

'Extremely vulnerable'

The woman said there were occasions when she and West were in the flat and she felt scared because he was going to start touching her.

She said West would take her through to a bedroom to have sex.

She said: "I said 'stop doing that, this is wrong'."

The woman was asked if she had wanted to have sex or liked having sex with West and she replied: "No, definitely not."

Judge Lady Wise told West that he had committed the offences against "an extremely vulnerable woman".

She said the offending "involved the manipulation and exploitation of your victim."

Lady Wise said: "It is clear from the evidence at your trial that your behaviour was predatory.

"Your reprehensible behaviour has caused your victim considerable anxiety and suffering."

West was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.