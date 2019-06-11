Firefighters are tackling a "well-developed" blaze at a commercial garage in Bo'ness.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the village's Rattray Street at about 16:30.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire engines and a height appliance to the blaze in the single-storey building.

One man was given first aid at the scene for the possible effects of smoke inhalation.

Police said the fire was causing "large clouds of heavy smoke" and advised people to keep doors and windows closed.

They also urged people to avoid the area.