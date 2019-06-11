Man in court over woman's murder in Brechin
- 11 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in Brechin.
Keith Rizzo is accused of killing Neomi Smith in the Angus town on Sunday.
Miss Smith, who was from Aberdeen, was discovered with serious injuries in Swan Street at about 01:30 on Sunday and died at the scene.
Mr Rizzo, from Angus, made no plea or declaration during a hearing in private at Forfar Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.