Image caption The alleged incident took place in Stirling Street in Dunblane

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with the alleged attempted abduction of a young boy in Dunblane.

The incident took place at about 12.45 on Saturday, when a 12-year-old was allegedly grabbed as he walked in Stirling Road.

Police said the boy was physically unharmed and contacted his parents, who notified police.

Officer said at the time that the incident was being treated as a "top priority".