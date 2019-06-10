A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged attempted abduction of a young boy in Dunblane.

The incident took place at about 12.45 on Saturday, when a man allegedly attempted to grab the 12-year-old as he walked in Stirling Road.

Police said the boy was physically unharmed and contacted his parents, who notified police.

Officers said an investigation into the circumstances of incident was continuing.

Community Sgt Grant MacDonald said: "I want to reassure the people of Dunblane that, since this report was received, extensive inquiries have been ongoing and this has been treated as a top priority for local officers."