Tayside and Central Scotland

Man arrested over woman's death in Brechin

  • 9 June 2019
Police at the scene

A 23-year-old man has been arrested following the death of a woman in Angus.

Police were called out to Swan Street in Brechin on Saturday night where a woman's body was found.

A spokeswoman said the death was being treated as suspicious.

She added that there was no wider risk to the public and there would be some disruption in the area while police investigations took place.

