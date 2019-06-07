Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Barry Dixon died in hospital on Tuesday

A 21-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering another man in Perth.

Prosecutors allege Robbie Smullen struck 22-year-old Barry Dixon with a knife or similar instrument in Wallace Court on Tuesday.

Mr Smullen made no plea or declaration during a hearing in private at Perth Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.

The case was continued for further examination.

It is also alleged Mr Smullen assaulted Paul Booth on Monday while subject to three bail orders.

It is further alleged that he broke a bail curfew by being outside his address in Wallace Court on 4 June.