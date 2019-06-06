Image caption The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident

A man has sustained head injuries after falling from the second-floor window of a block of flats in Dundee.

The emergency services were called to the property in McGill Street in the city's Stobswell area shortly after 09:15.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the incident. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police said McGill Street is currently closed and traffic in the area is being diverted.