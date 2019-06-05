Man charged with murder in Perth

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Barry Dixon was described as a "loving grandson, son, brother and nephew"

A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Perth.

Detectives said the man who died in Wallace Crescent was 22-year-old Barry Dixon.

In a statement issued through police, Mr Dixon's family described him as "a loving grandson, son, brother and nephew."

A 23-year-old woman who was arrested in connection with the death has been released pending further inquiries.

The man is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Officers said they would still like to hear from anyone who was in the Wallace Court area of Perth in the early hours of Tuesday.