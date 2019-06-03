Image caption Thomas Dunn is standing trial at Dundee Sheriff Court

A man has gone on trial accused of putting a 13-month-old girl in a tumble dryer and switching on the machine.

Thomas Dunn, of Hamilton, is accused of assaulting the baby to her severe injury and to the danger of her life twice in the space of three weeks.

Mr Dunn, 25, is also accused of assaulting another child by putting his hand over his mouth, and pinching his nose.

He denied both charges on the first day of trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Arbroath between 2015 and 2018.

Prosecutors allege Mr Dunn placed the girl in a tumble dryer and closed the door, causing the machine to activate and the inner drum to rotate to the girl's severe injury and the danger of her life.

He is also alleged to have repeatedly struck the girl on the head and body, repeatedly struck her against an unknown object or objects, and bitten her arm.

The trial before Sheriff Alastair Brown and a jury continues.