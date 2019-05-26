Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police previously released CCTV images of Mr Taylor

Police searching for a man from Alloa who has been missing for more than three months have found a body.

Redmond Taylor has not been seen since he walked out of Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert at about 12:30 on Tuesday 12 February.

The body was discovered in the Torwood Castle area of Larbert shortly before 12:00 on Friday.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, Mr Taylor's family have been informed.

A police spokesman said the death was currently being treated as unexplained and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.