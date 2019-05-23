A 15-year-old boy taking part in a Duke of Edinburgh walking expedition has been rescued after falling 66ft (20m) from an aqueduct in Perthshire.

The incident happened near Balquidder at about 14:00 on Thursday.

Fire service rope and water rescue crews from as far away as Fife and Edinburgh, along with mountain rescuers and ambulance staff, carried out a complex operation to rescue the boy.

The Scottish Fire and Recue Service said he had received minor injuries.