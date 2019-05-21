Image copyright Police Scotland/Facebook Image caption Jordan Johnstone denied murdering his 22-year-old sister Annalise

The brother of a woman whose body was found at a Perthshire memorial has been cleared of her murder.

Jordan Johnstone, 25, was accused of killing Annalise Johnstone, 22, at the Maggie's Wall memorial near Dunning before dumping her body last May.

The case against him was found not proven following a trial at the High Court in Livingston.

Johnstone had blamed his former co-accused Angela Newlands, who was previously cleared of all charges.

Image caption Annalise Johnstone's body was discovered in May 2018

The trial was told that the cause of Ms Johnstone's death was a deep puncture wound to her neck, which severed vital veins and arteries and caused death within a few minutes.

Johnstone had denied murdering his sister, but admitted dumping her body and disposing of her clothing.

A jury reached a majority not proven verdict following the nine-day trial before judge Lady Scott.

Johnstone was convicted of assaulting another sister Shabbana in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, a few days before Annalise died.

Advocate depute Alex Prentice said in view of the time Johnstone had spent in custody on remand he did not move for sentence on the minor assault charge.

Judge Lady Scott told Johnstone he would be released from custody.