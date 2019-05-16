Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Annalise Johnstone's body was discovered in woodland in May 2018

The brother of a woman whose body was found near a Perthshire memorial has told a trial his former co-accused was responsible for her murder.

Jordan Johnstone said he cradled his sister Annalise in his arms and tried to staunch the flow of blood from a wound.

He denies murdering his sister at Maggie's Wall Memorial at Dunning.

His former co-accused Angela Newlands was earlier formally acquitted of murdering Miss Johnstone.

Mr Johnstone was giving evidence in his own defence at the High Court in Livingston.

'Stanley knife'

He said Angela Newlands was responsible for cutting his sister's throat with a Stanley knife last May.

He said he carried his sister's body for around 40 minutes before dumping it behind a wall because he said Miss Newlands' father was going to "chop my wee sister up and throw her away".

The jury previously heard agreed evidence that the cause of Miss Johnstone's death was a deep puncture wound to her neck which severed vital veins and arteries and caused death within a few minutes.

The prosecution and defence also confirmed that Mr Johnstone's car was near the Maggie's Wall Memorial at the time Miss Johnstone was attacked.

Earlier in the trial, Lady Scott warned the jury that any allegations made by one accused against another were not evidence.

Miss Newlands was formally found not guilty of the murder charge on Wednesday by trial judge Lady Scott, who ruled there was insufficient evidence against her.

She still faces a charge with Mr Johnstone of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The trial continues.