Several people are believed to have been injured after a wall collapsed at a farm near Linlithgow.

The incident happened on land at Whitecross at about 10:10.

Local road closures have been put in place while emergency services remain at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Forth Valley responded along with other emergency services to a farm in the Falkirk area following a report that a wall had collapsed."

He added: "The incident happened around 10.10am on Monday and it is believed a number of people may have been injured, however, inquiries are ongoing.

"Local road closures are in place while emergency services remain in attendance."

An air ambulance has been seen in the area and several fire appliances attended.

A fire service spokeswoman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service responded at 10.11am on Monday, May 6 with emergency service partners to a farm in the Falkirk area following reports of a collapsed wall.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of fire appliances to the Whitecross area and firefighters currently remain in attendance."