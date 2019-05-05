Image copyright @Capiielaw Image caption Drivers reported long delays on the diversion route

An 81-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on the A9 in Perthshire.

The collision on the stretch between Dowally and Ballinluig happened just before 13:00 on Sunday.

Police Scotland later confirmed that an 81-year-old woman had died.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours while emergency services dealt with the incident. A diversion route was in place but there were reports of long tailbacks.

The northbound carriageway reopened on Sunday evening, but police said the southbound carriageway would remain closed for some time.