Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked in the Hillcrest area near a convenience store

A man has been seriously injured after two masked men attacked him with a metal pole in Bo'ness.

The 20-year-old was walking from Linlithgow Road to the Hillcrest area at about 17:15 on Tuesday when he was attacked from behind.

Two men struck him with a metal pole, leaving him with serious leg and facial injuries.

The suspects were both white and were wearing dark clothing and balaclavas covering their faces.

The victim was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital but released following treatment.

'Unprovoked attack'

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Det Sgt Donald Rodger said: "This was an unprovoked attack on a young man who has sustained serious injuries as a result.

"The area is largely residential and I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the Hillcrest or Jessfield Place areas in the early evening on Tuesday 30 April, to come forward.

"Equally, anyone who may have any information that can help us trace those involved is asked to get in touch with officers as soon as possible.

He said increased patrols had been introduced in the area.