The SNP have regained overall control of Dundee City Council after winning a by-election called after the death of a Labour councillor.

Steven Rome, 32, a Dundee University graduate, was returned as the new councillor for the North East ward.

Mr Rome received 1,507 first preference votes with Labour candidate Jim Malone receiving 1,224 first preference votes.

Turnout in the election, which was called following the death of Brian Gordon in February, was 28.4%.

The SNP now hold 15 of the council's 29 seats.

The party previously lost overall control of the authority in 2017, but formed an administration with support from independent councillor Ian Borthwick.