An investigation has been launched after a marked police car was extensively damaged after colliding with a traffic light in Perth.

The incident happened at about 22:10 on Thursday in Barrack Street, near the city's police station.

A Police Scotland spokesman said no-one was injured in the collision.

The spokesman said Perth and Kinross Council were notified of the incident in order to repair the damage to the traffic light.