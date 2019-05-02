Police car extensively damaged after traffic light crash
- 2 May 2019
An investigation has been launched after a marked police car was extensively damaged after colliding with a traffic light in Perth.
The incident happened at about 22:10 on Thursday in Barrack Street, near the city's police station.
A Police Scotland spokesman said no-one was injured in the collision.
The spokesman said Perth and Kinross Council were notified of the incident in order to repair the damage to the traffic light.