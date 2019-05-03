Image caption Davidson, Dickie, and Glass were found guilty after a four-week trial

Two men and a woman have been found guilty of killing of a 27-year-old Arbroath oil worker.

Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson attacked Steven Donaldson after he had arranged to meet ex-girlfriend Tasmin Glass on Kirrie Hill, Angus, last June.

Dickie and Davidson, both 24, were convicted of murder and Glass, 20, was convicted of culpable homicide.

The verdicts followed nine hours of deliberation by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A four-week trial at the High Court in Edinburgh was told that Mr Donaldson died after his spinal cord was repeatedly cut by a weapon, like a sword, machete, cleaver or axe.

Forensic pathologist Dr Helen Brownlow said injuries to his hands and legs suggested he had tried to defend himself from multiple blows.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Steven Donaldson's body was found in the car park of an Angus nature reserve

Another witness, forensic scientist Sarah Milne, told the jury a blood stain found on a T-shirt belonging to Davidson matched the DNA of Mr Donaldson.

Mr Donaldson was initially attacked at the Peter Pan play park at Kirrie Hill before he was transported to the Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve car park.

The trial was told that he has gone there to meet Ms Glass, his former girlfriend, who was pregnant with his child.

Judge Lord Pentland told Dickie and Davidson: "You both stand convicted of the savage and depraved murder of Steven Andrew Donaldson, a loved and respected young man who had done neither of you any harm.

"In due course I will sentence you to imprisonment for life."

The judge also warned them he would have to set minimum terms they must serve before they can be eligible to apply for parole.

In the case of Glass, he told her: "You stand convicted of what is on any view an extremely serious offence of culpable homicide."

During the trial, Dickie had told jurors he had been having sex with Glass in the weeks before Mr Donaldson's death but she was not his girlfriend.

Image caption Det Ch Insp Andy Patrick said Steven Donaldson was subjected to a "frenzied" attack

The detective who led the investigation said it was "one of the most brutal attacks" he had ever encountered.

Det Ch Insp Andy Patrick said Mr Donaldson had thought he was going to see Tasmin Glass in an attempt to sort out his relationship with her and possibly retrieve some of his belongings.

"He was met with two individuals who assaulted him right from the very start," he said.

"A frenzied attack took place and he was then taken to Kinnordy Estate where the attack continued up to his death."

The detective said the killing "could not have happened" without Glass setting it up.

He said: "From an early stage we identified that Tasmin Glass played a key role assisted by Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson.

"You can see the collusion of the three people that it has been a planned attack."

During the trial, one of the first police officers on the scene, PC Paul Hosking, described Steven Donaldson's body.

He said: "He appeared to be deceased. He was quite badly charred.

"He had three large cuts to the back of his head."

At one point, a juror fainted after hearing about the extent of Mr Donaldson's injuries.

Following the verdicts, Lord Pentland excused jurors from further jury service for 15 years.