Image caption Co- accused Tasmin Glass denies murdering her former boyfriend Steven Donaldson

A woman accused of murdering a former boyfriend "facilitated" a meeting with him which was followed by a brutal assault, a court heard.

Prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC said Tasmin Glass and her two co-accused had each played their part in "a concerted, murderous attack" on Steven Donaldson.

They are accused of killing the oil worker in Kirriemuir in June last year.

Miss Glass, 20, Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, both 24, have denied murdering Mr Donaldson, from Arbroath.

Ms Edwards told the High Court in Edinburgh Miss Glass "facilitated and brought about" a meeting with Mr Donaldson, 27, that was followed by a savage assault on him.

The advocate depute said a plan was laid down on the evening of 6 June last year which culminated in the murder.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Steven Donaldson's body was found beside a nature reserve in Angus

She told jurors all three accused played their part and were responsible for the murder.

Ms Edwards said: "The Crown's position is that the accused were acting together from beginning to end, acting together in what is known as concert, that they were part of a common criminal purpose.

"If you hold, as I ask you to do, that they were acting together then each is responsible for the actions of the other.

"The plan was a murderous plan throughout, from inception through carrying out, to the brutal and unequivocal result."

'Acting together'

In her closing address the advocate depute said: "The Crown says to you all the accused were acting together. The use of at least one weapon was in the knowledge of all three accused."

She said that by the evening of 6 June an arrangement to meet Mr Donaldson was "not suiting" Miss Glass.

The prosecutor added: "Pregnancy, money, financial pressures, dealing with a partner or ex-partner and the state of their relationship did not figure in the way Tasmin Glass wanted to spend her evening."

She told jurors that they had heard a considerable amount of evidence during the trial and some was "clear and obvious, a flashing red light signalling the guilt of the accused".

It is alleged that after an arranged meeting at the Peter Pan Play Park at Kirrie Hill Mr Donaldson was repeatedly struck on the head.

He was then transported to a car park at Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve and struck repeatedly on the head and body with a knife and baseball bat, repeatedly struck on the head and neck with "an unknown heavy, bladed instrument" and set on fire.

The trial, before judge Lord Pentland, continues.