Woman killed in Angus road collision named
- 23 April 2019
A 29-year-old woman who died after the car she was travelling in crashed in Angus has been named as Kelly McGettigan from Brechin.
Miss McGettigan was the driver of an Audi A4 which was involved in the collision near the road to Balglassie on Saturday at about 22:15.
A 30-year-old man who was also in the car at the time was treated for minor injuries.
Police appealed for witnesses following the collision.