Woman, 29, dies in Angus single car crash
- 21 April 2019
A woman has died after the car she was travelling in crashed in Angus.
The 29-year-old was in an Audi A4 which left the road on the B9134 between Brechin and Forfar at about 22:15 on Saturday.
A 30-year-old man who was also in the car was treated for minor injuries.
Police said the accident happened near the route's junction with Balglassie and involved only one vehicle. They have appealed for witnesses to come forward.