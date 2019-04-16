Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Steven Donaldson's body was found in a nature reserve car park near Kirriemuir

A woman accused of murdering her former partner has told a trial that her co-accused was jealous of her relationship with the victim.

Tasmin Glass told officers that Steven Dickie thought she was no longer in contact with Steven Donaldson.

However, the High Court in Edinburgh heard that she received a number of phone calls from Mr Donaldson the night before he died.

Steven Dickie, Tasmin Glass, and Callum Davidson deny murder.

They are accused of killing Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir in June last year.

Ms Glass said Mr Dickie believed that she had blocked Mr Donaldson's number on her mobile phone.

'Gone mental'

However, on the night before Mr Donaldson's death, Ms Glass received a number of phone calls from her former boyfriend.

Ms Glass told police she was concerned how Mr Dickie would react if he knew Mr Donaldson was still in contact with her.

She told police officers: "Steven Dickie is protective of me and jealous. I knew if he saw his [Steven Donaldson's ] number he would have gone mental."

The trial at the High Court in Edinburgh also heard that Mr Dickie told police officers that he had sex with Miss Glass in the days before Mr Donaldson's death.

She had told police that she had split up with Mr Donaldson some times near the end of April 2018.

Police officer Scott McGeachin read a statement given by Mr Dickie following Mr Donaldson's death.

He told the court that Mr Dickie said: "We had sex a couple of times. She's into motorbikes. There's a physical attraction."

Mr McGeachin also said that later in the investigation, Mr Davidson was detained on suspicion of murder.

The policeman said Mr Davidson's response was: "I think youse are far-fetched with this."

The trial, before judge Lord Pentland, continues.