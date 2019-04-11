'Substantial' sum stolen from parking meters in Dundee
- 11 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have appealed for information after a "substantial" sum of money was stolen from three parking meters in Dundee.
Two meters in East Port car park and one in nearby Queen Street were broken into between 20:30 and 21:00 on Monday.
The three parking meters are close to the city's Olympia leisure centre.
Officers said the two East Port machines are visible from North Marketgait and Blackscroft, which would have been busy at the time.